Detroit City FC announces season-ticket plans for 2023 season

Detroit City FC still has some business to attend to on the pitch in 2022, but fans can already start looking forward to next year.

The club announced Wednesday that season tickets are officially on sale for the 2023 season. Options vary between four seating sections and start at less than $8 per match, all of which include entry to every men's (USL Championship) and women's (USL W League) match at Keyworth Stadium.

According to the club, season-ticketholders will have access to a free ticket exchange and entry to international friendlies, as well as other discounts at team stores, first priority on playoff tickets, and discounts on DCFC Youth Camps at the Detroit City Fieldhouse.

For more information on season tickets, visit Detroit City FC tickets.

