Detroit City FC knocked out of USL Championship playoffs with 3-1 loss to Memphis

Second-half City showed up in Memphis on Saturday night, but Detroit City FC's rally fell short when a pair of goals in the final minutes gave Memphis 901 a 3-1 win that ended Detroit City FC's season in the USL Championship conference quarterfinals.

DCFC (14-12-9) gave up a goal in the 72nd minute, answered in the 78th, and then gave up a heartbreaking goal to Graham Smith off a set piece in the 88th minute that would give Memphis (22-5-8) a lock on the game. Phillip Goodrum chipped in a goal from distance during injury time over an attacking Nate Steinwascher to seal the victory for the 901.

"We're obviously disappointed by the result, but you can't fault the effort tonight," DCFC head coach Trevor James said. "... There's a lot of sad guys in that locker room. They feel that they didn't go as far as they should have gone."

With four shots on net for Memphis to Detroit's one at halftime, Le Rouge was fortunate to find itself knotted at zeroes heading into the locker room. DCFC began to get its legs under it in the second half, garnering chances in succession while still being unable to land shots on net, including a header from Yazeed Matthews that sailed just over the crossbar.

"I think we were just sitting back too much (in the first half). We were a little bit too deep and we talked about, let's (exploit what) we felt their weaknesses were, and we weren't playing to exploit that," James said. "So we pushed up and we got balls played a little bit. Diagonal balls, you saw a lot more in the second half."

But eventually, Memphis finally made Detroit pay. Chris Allen went on a run in the 72nd minute that ended with him putting it past Steinwascher off his right foot. But Le Rouge found the equalizer moments later off the foot of Matthews. He received a ball from Deklan Wynne in the box and tapped it home on the run to make it a 1-1 game in the 78th minute.

DCFC looked like it was taking over the game after the Memphis goal, but much like the second half as a whole, all it took was one counter by Memphis to stun them with a go-ahead score. Abdoulaye Diop was flagged for a foul, resulting in a set piece for Memphis that ended with Graham Smith beating Steinwascher on a header in the 88th minute to put Memphis up 2-1.

Steinwascher came up big for DCFC on several occasions in the first half. He made a diving save in the 30th minute and another earlier in the half to keep the match scoreless. Memphis' attack continued through the end of the first half, forcing Stephen Carroll to come up with one of the biggest saves of DCFC's season in the 38th minute when he stopped a shot just feet from the goal mouth.

Connor Rutz gave DCFC its first shot on goal in the 42nd minute. He tried to bend it into the upper right corner from outside the box, but a diving Jeremy Kelly got the mitts on it for his first and only save of the evening.

