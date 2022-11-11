Detroit City FC announces four player transactions to begin offseason

The offseason transactions have officially begun for Detroit City FC, as the USL Championship side on Friday announced two players who are out of contract and two whose loans with the club have come to an end following the conclusion of the 2022 season.

The contracts of forwards Francis Atuahene and Billy Forbes have come to an end, DCFC said in a news release. The club did not negotiate new deals with either player and they have both been granted free agency, meaning that it’s unlikely they return next season.

Defender Karl Ouimette and goalkeeper Joe Rice, both of whom were acquired on loan during the 2022 season — Ouimette from Indy Eleven and Rice from Loudoun United — have reached the end of their loans and will return to their former clubs.

Atuahene appeared in 30 matches and made five starts for DCFC this season, mostly used as the first forward off the bench for Trevor James’ club. Injuries hindered what was poised to be a breakout year for Atuahene, who was one of the side’s best players in preseason before a groin injury landed him as a reserve player by the time he was finally healthy. He finished the season with two goals and one assist.

More: Francis Atuahene looks to make difference back home, finds second one with Detroit City FC

Ouimette proved to be the right acquisition at the right time, when DCFC landed him on loan in May. The USL Championship veteran filled in admirably as a depth piece for a backline that saw each one of its starters miss significant time because of injury, including a season-ending knee injury for Devon Amoo-Mensah and a broken foot that forced Matt Lewis out for more than two months.

Ouimette appeared in 17 matches and made 14 starts, slotting in at all three center-back positions throughout the course of his loan.

Forbes, meanwhile, struggled to find his role in Le Rouge’s offense. He appeared in just five matches and was the only DCFC forward to finish this season without a goal.

Rice, who was acquired in September as an insurance goaltender while starter Nate Steinwascher missed a game for personal reasons, did not make an appearance for Le Rouge.

Twitter: @nolanbianchi

nbianchi@detroitnews.com