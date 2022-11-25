Where to watch U.S.-Britain World Cup match Friday afternoon

Detroit area soccer fans are gearing up for a big World Cup match between the U.S. men’s team and Britain on Friday afternoon.

From local bars to soccer clubs, spaces across the Metro area are hosting parties to watch the afternoon game. With Britain favored, it would be a major upset if the U.S. were to win. The game kicks off at 2 p.m. EST.

With World Cup watch party events being hosted at an array of different facilities and locations, fans will have their pick of places to choose from depending on the atmosphere they are seeking.

For anyone looking to recover from their Thanksgiving festivities at a bar watching the game, they can head to Thomas Magees in Detroit’s Eastern Market for soccer and tacos.

According to the bar’s Facebook page, there will be a DJ before and after the game. Throughout the World Cup, the bar will open up at 8 a.m. for people wanting to catch a match.

The Livonia Athletic District, meanwhile, is hosting a watch party Friday afternoon, with tickets for sale on Event Brite for $10.

The former YMCA facility on Stark Road is an indoor facility that hosts soccer, pickleball, volleyball, and other sports in its space.

“Come be among the greatest soccer fans in the Metro Detroit area to watch the men's USA team take on England,” the Livonia Athletic District said in its description of the event.

Detroit City FC, home to Detroit’s professional soccer club, also will host a watch party at its fieldhouse, where fans will be able to view the match on a big screen from the team’s indoor soccer field.

According to the club’s website, doors for the event opened at 10:30am. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

For the U.S. team's first match against Wales, the clubhouse was at capacity for the most of the match. It ended in a 1-1 tie.

The club is hosting watch parties for most of the games and has posted a schedule online. With controversy swirling around this year’s World Cup in Qatar, Detroit City FC said it will be collecting donations throughout the tournament to benefit Freedom House, a non-profit that advocates for political freedom and human rights.

The Detroit Soccer District, a non-profit that provides affordable soccer for the Detroit area, is also hosting a party at 2 p.m. at the Detroit Shipping Company, with free popcorn provided to attendees.

“This one has some history. It’s a beef as old as the US itself. This time the field of battle is none other than the World Cup!” the organization wrote on Facebook.

“Come show your support as our boys look to secure their freedom from the group stages!”