Detroit City FC announces captain Stephen Carroll will return in 2023

A brunt of the club's roster decisions have yet to be made, but if nothing else, Detroit City FC will not be looking for a new captain ahead of the 2023 USL Championship season.

Stephen Carroll got one of the best birthday presents a man can get Wednesday, as the club announced he would be coming back on a new fully guaranteed two-year deal. Carroll, who turned 29 on Wednesday, has been with the club since 2017 and was named captain in 2019.

Carroll, a Cork, Ireland native, captained DCFC into its first season in USL Championship. He played 29 games and had a goals-above-replacement percentage of 87%, putting him in the upper-echelon of the league's impact players as DCFC improbably qualified for playoffs.

Carroll is the first player to be announced as a returner for 2023, but he's not the first player that DCFC has publicly made a decision on. DCFC previously announced four players who would not be returning, including forwards Billy Forbes and Francis Atuahene.

