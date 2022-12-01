Maxi Rodriguez signs new deal with Detroit City FC

Maxi Rodriguez’s growth will continue in the Motor City.

The Detroit City FC midfielder, who led the team in goals (nine) while also scoring some of the most important goals of the season, was signed to a two-year, fully guaranteed deal, the club announced on Thursday.

Rodriguez, 27, joined DCFC ahead of the 2021 season, but didn’t really ‘break out’ until DCFC jumped into USL Championship. He scored both goals in Le Rouge’s 2-1 upset of Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew in the U.S. Open Cup, including a penalty kick in the 86th minute that broke the 1-1 tie at Keyworth Stadium.

“It’s an amazing feeling coming back on a multi-year deal. Knowing a couple years ago I was just asking for an opportunity, to now signing that new contract, it’s been quite emotional,” Rodriguez said.

Outside of the things that Rodriguez brings to the pitch, his return is also a massive boost on the continuity front. DCFC this week has already announced the departure of the team’s other top two scorers, Antoine Hoppenot and Pato Botello Faz, as well as midfielders Amadou Macky Diop and Brad Dunwell.

“Detroit was the club that truly gave me the platform to show what I could do as a player,” Rodriguez said. “It’s a special club in my heart that’s allowed me to make amazing memories both on and off the field.

“I’m hoping that in the next couple of years we continue to make more and build on everything we did in the 2022 season.”

