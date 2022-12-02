Detroit City FC re-signs Connor Rutz to multi-year contract

Detroit City FC forward/midfielder Connor Rutz, one of the club’s longest-tenured players, is set to return in 2023.

And if all goes according to plan, his three-year deal announced by the club Friday will keep the Commerce native in Detroit through 2025. Rutz’s new contract includes two guaranteed years with a club option for a third, making his contract the longest of any player currently on DCFC’s books.

"Extremely grateful to be able to extend my stay at this amazing club," Rutz told The Detroit News. "The fans, the staff, the team have all been very good to me, which is hard to find, especially in your home town.

"Didn't have to think twice about it when I was given the chance to extend my contract. Can't wait to see what more we achieve as a club in the next few years."

Rutz, 25, scored three goals and two game-winners in 2022 over 34 matches for DCFC. He initially signed with DCFC in 2020, when the club played in the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA), and made the jump with DCFC to USL Championship prior to last season. He was named the club’s 2021 Black Arrow MVP.

In each of his last two seasons, Rutz, who played college soccer at Saginaw Valley State University, has made SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays, including a bicycle kick that earned him the No. 1 spot in 2021.

Midfielder Maxi Rodriguez and center back Stephen Carroll were announced on two-year deals earlier this week. Along with Rutz, they are the only players officially under contract for the 2023 season.

The club on Thursday announced the departure of forward Antoine Hoppenot, who led the team in assists in 2022 and signed with Hartford Athletic as a free agent. The club also declined club options on midfielders Brad Dunwell and Macky Diop, as well as forward Pato Botello Faz, who was second on the team with eight goals last season.

nbianchi@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @nolanbianchi