Matt Lewis returns to Detroit City FC on multi-year deal

Another member of Detroit City FC's 2022 back line is returning for 2023.

Matt Lewis became the second DCFC center back to re-up on a two-year deal with the club this week, following the lead of captain Stephen Carroll, who was announced Wednesday.

With Lewis' deal done, that leaves just Le Rouge just one defender away from filling out its starting back line from a season ago. Perhaps the most interesting contract situation to watch this offseason is that of 27-year-old center back Devon Amoo-Mensah, who was having a career season for DCFC before tearing his ACL in July.

Karl Ouimette, who joined DCFC midseason from Indy Eleven, reached the end of his loan agreement following the conclusion of the season.

Lewis first joined DCFC ahead of the 2020 season, on loan from the New York Cosmos. He rejoined DCFC in 2021 and started 26 games for Le Rouge in their inaugural USL Championship season despite missing more than two months with a broken bone in his left foot.

nbianchi@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @nolanbianchi