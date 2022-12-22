Nate Steinwascher agrees to terms on new contract with Detroit City FC

One of the best goalkeepers in USL Championship is staying in Detroit.

A source familiar with negotiations told The Detroit News that goalkeeper Nate Steinwascher has agreed to a new contract with Detroit City FC.

The new contract for Steinwascher, the club’s longest-tenured player, reigning Black Arrow Award (Team MVP) winner and USL Championship’s midseason goaltender of the year, is guaranteed for one year (2023) with a club option for 2024.

Steinwascher, a 29-year-old Sterling Heights native who played college soccer at Detroit Mercy and is set to embark on an eighth season with the club, led USL Championship in goals-saved-above-expected (GSAA), per USL Tactics, with a mark of 9.19. Of goalkeepers with 10 or more matches, Steinwascher ranked second in saves per goal (3.0).

Once Steinwascher's return is made official by the league office, here's what DCFC's roster will look like:

▶ Defender: Richard Foster, Rhys Williams, Matt Lewis, Devon Amoo-Mensah, Stephen Carroll (C)

▶ Forward: Yazeed Matthews, Connor Rutz

▶ Midfielder: Cy Goddard, Dominic Gasso, Michael Bryant, Maxi Rodriguez, Abduolaye Diop, Skage Simonsen

▶ Goalkeeper: Nate Steinwascher

