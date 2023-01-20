Detroit City FC restructures, extends Michael Bryant's contract

On Wednesday afternoon, Detroit City FC's Mr. Do-It-All, Michael Bryant, was finishing up a run from a beach near his home in Southern California.

In less than two weeks, as he arrives for his second training camp with Detroit City FC, his environment will change dramatically — and he can't wait. In fact, the Californian footballer loved his first season in the Motor City so much, he's decided to extend his stay.

The Detroit News has learned that Bryant and the club have restructured and extended his contract to include two more fully guaranteed years, a move that will keep Bryant with DCFC through 2024.

In December, DCFC initially announced Bryant, who signed a two-year contract with the club last season that included a club option for 2023, merely had his second-year option picked up. Afterward, the two parties reopened negotiations to keep Bryant, a fan favorite, in Detroit.

“The two-year deal, when they offered it, I was extremely blessed and thankful for them to do it and that they appreciate my talents,” Bryant said. “I go in there every single day…and try to give 100%, so it was really cool for them to do that.

“This is the best option for me right now, in my life and in my soccer career. I love Detroit. I love everything about it: The people, the fans, the city.”

“I’m super grateful to be returning for two more years.”

Bryant, 27, previously played for NISA side California United Strikers (2019-2021) after three years of captaining a semi-pro side in NPSL’s Orange County FC (2017-19). When DCFC moved to USL Championship from NISA, Bryant was also making his first promotion to the league.

He thrived in head coach Trevor James’ system, evolving from an early-season depth piece to an invaluable Swiss Army Knife in the starting XI by season’s end. Bryant either came off the bench or did not play in DCFC’s first eight matches. He then played a full 90 minutes in 22 of the squad’s 24 remaining league fixtures.

For both him and his teammates, having a year of experience under his belt is nice. But, it doesn’t change much about the mindset, he said.

“The experience that is helpful is just understanding the level of the game, the quickness of it, kind of how these veteran players play, understanding the different fields you go to, the different facilities,” Bryant said.

“But, I feel, us, going into this season, we’re not gonna think we’re hot [stuff], or that we’re above everybody else. We’re just going to keep going in with that underdog mentality because I feel like people will still write us off.

“We still have something to prove to keep making a name for ourselves in this league.”

Bryant’s first two starts came at attacking midfielder; over his next eight, he started two at center back and six on the right wing. He permanently stayed at center back from July on, as Devon Amoo-Mensah’s season-ending knee injury depleted what little depth Le Rouge had at the spot. Bryant finished with four goals, had a tackle-win-rate of 55% and was in the 67th percentile in goals-above-replacement percentage, according to USL Tactics.

In its debut USL Championship season, DCFC finished tied-for-second in goals-against (33). All of the other three regulars in DCFC’s starting back line (Amoo-Mensah, Matt Lewis and captain Stephen Carroll), plus goalkeeper Nate Steinwascher, are set to return next season. With so much roster turnover for DCFC on the offensive half, keeping nearly the entire defensive corps has been a massive offseason win.

Amoo-Mensah had his knee surgery in the first week of August; estimated recovery time for a torn ACL is about six to nine months, meaning it’s possible he’ll make a return in the first few months of the season. But with DCFC having little incentive to rush him back, it’s fair to speculate Bryant will be playing a whole lot of defense through the season’s early stages.

As for where he’ll play once Amoo-Mensah returns, he’s not sure — and if you followed closely last season, you won’t be surprised to learn he doesn’t really care.

“As long as I’m on the field contributing, that’s all I can ask for,” Bryant said.

Aside from those contributions on the pitch, Bryant — whose famous facial hair gave way to a #MustacheMafia subsection of the DCFC supporter base — became a fan favorite during his first season at Keyworth Stadium. He was named the 2022 Le Rouge Legacy Award winner by the Northern Guard Supporters (NGS), an award given annually to the player “who has exemplified a dedication to the supporters of Detroit City FC and the community.”

He's looking forward to growing that relationship in the years to come.

"I just felt like we really meshed well together. We had a lot of the same views and it was a really cool bonding that we had. They're just super nice people," Bryant said.

Bryant never expected to fall in love with a place like this. After the love and success he experienced in his first season, how could he not?

For his loyalty, Bryant was rewarded with a coincidentally favorable schedule to start the year. DCFC is slated to play its season-opener in San Diego, about 90 minutes from his hometown of Portolo Hills.

"Excitement is at an all-time high. I took three weeks off after the season because my body needed it. I was beat up. But after that, I got straight to the gym, straight to the training sessions, because I'm just looking forward to March 11, when we play San Diego in San Diego," Bryant said.

"I'm going to have so much family and friends coming down, so I'm super excited for that game."

