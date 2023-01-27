Detroit City FC releases preseason schedule, will play 5 games

All that's left to do is play.

Detroit City FC on Friday released its preseason schedule, which will see Le Rouge make one trip to Arizona, play two college teams and thrice play behind closed doors as part of the five-game slate.

The club previously released its regular-season schedule earlier this month.

DCFC kicks off its preseason schedule on Feb. 10 with an early-morning scrimmage against Horizon League competitor Oakland University (9:30 a.m.), on Oakland's campus.

Le Rouge then faces a two-game road trip to Tucson, Arizona, where they will play fellow USL Championship side New Mexico United (Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. local time) and Grand Canyon University (Feb. 17 at 9 a.m. local time), which participates in the NCAA's Western Athletic Conference.

DCFC's final set of games are back home, but closed to the public, starting with a fixture against USL Championship's Pittsburgh Riverhounds in Brighton on Feb. 21 (1 p.m.). The preseason concludes with a scrimmage against Michigan State at Keyworth Stadium on Feb. 25 (noon).

nbianchi@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @nolanbianchi