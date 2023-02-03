Detroit City FC signs another center back as training camp commences

Detroit City FC has added to its strongest position group on the opening day of training camp.

DCFC on Friday announced the signing of former Major League Soccer center back Jalen Robinson to a two-year deal with a club option for 2024.

Robinson, 28, comes to Detroit by way of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and Loudoun United, where he spent his 2021 and 2022 seasons, respectively. He got his start with his hometown MLS side, D.C. United, for whom he joined the youth academy in 2008. He made 28 career appearances in U.S. Soccer’s highest division and spent time on loan with USL Pro’s Richmond Kickers and from 2014-19.

Last season, Robinson had a goals-above-replacement percentage of 68.2%, a forward pass share of 39% and a tackle-win rate of 59%, per USL Tactics.

Robinson played his college soccer at Wake Forest and was named Second-Team All-ACC in 2013. He made 26 appearances in MLS.

In 78 career career USL Championship appearances, Robinson tallied two goals, one assist and seven yellow cards.

nbianchi@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @nolanbianchi