Source: Detroit City FC signs former Ipswich Town striker

Detroit City FC has plans to further bolster its forward group, and it’s drawing from the same club where head coach Trevor James got his start as both a player and coach.

Former Ipswich Town (EFL League One) striker Ben Morris is set to join the club for the 2023 season, according to a source familiar with negotiations. Terms of the deal are not immediately clear. Morris has yet to join DCFC, which started training camp last week, and is still waiting for clearance from a handful of governing bodies before making his trip to the United States, the source said.

Morris, 23, comes to DCFC fresh off a loan with GAIS, which plays in Sweden’s top division. He had four goals and one assist in 28 matches played. He scored one goal over four games with Forest Green Rovers (EFL League One) during the 2018-19 season.

Between his loans with Rovers and GAIS, Morris suffered an ACL injury that kept him out for nearly a full year. He rehabbed his way back to a regular spot with Ipswich’s U-23 side, only to suffer another ACL injury in the summer of 2020.

Morris’ rights have belonged to Ipswich town since he joined the EFL League One (England’s third division) side as an academy player in 2015, but he ultimately made only five appearances for Ipswich Town and just 45 total appearances at the pro level. From 2015-18, Morris spent time with England’s U17, U18 and U19 teams.

