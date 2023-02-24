Detroit City FC changes ticket platform, gains youth fundraising opportunity

Brighton — There were tough conversations, but productive nonetheless. And now, it appears as if Detroit City FC has struck it big on a fundraising initiative that it thinks will change the game for years to come.

Detroit City FC co-owner Alex Wright said the club was struggling to figure out how to fill all the financial aid requests for its youth side, when it realized the club’s change in ticketing platform from Passage to SeatGeek would allow them to find the funds with hardly any extra work at all.

The “unprecedented” initiative announced by the club last week will place a $1 fee on every single-game ticket purchased this season to benefit DCFC Youth player-aid requests. According to DCFC, the initiative is the first of its kind in American pro sports.

"When we were going through the process of budgeting and thinking about 2023, there's some tough conversations, like, 'If we want to grow the youth, we're seeing more and more requests, we've gotta figure out ways to do this," Wright said.

"It was also opportune because we're changing our ticketing platform this year, and it's gonna allow us to charge fewer fees. From a user experience, it's actually going to be cheaper. The fees section is going to be lower, even with the $1 youth investment."

The added benefit is that the funds are quite easily projectible. DCFC estimates it would have raised $75,000 for player aid — which still falls an estimated 5-to-10-thousand dollars shy of the current aid request total — had this initiative been in place last season.

“What makes us special is the passion of the fanbase, and our commitment to leveraging the success of our first teams to grow the game. And the easiest way to do that is to put a fee on all the tickets for everyone that goes to a game at Keyworth," Wright said. "And it's also somewhat predictable because we have already built out estimates for how many tickets we think we're gonna sell."

DCFC said there are nearly 300 players participating in the youth program, a number that has doubled in size year over year since launching in 2019. It operates under a “pay what you can afford model,” according to the club.

DCFC previously held several fundraisers throughout each year to benefit the DCFC Youth program, such as a 5k run and summer golf outing. But with the requests for player aid seeing exponential growth, it became evident that something monumental needed to happen for DCFC to fill them.

“Those requests haven’t plateaued,” Wright said. “And because we’re committed to growing youth soccer, we’re taking the approach that there will be…a predictable shortfall of some kind as we grow, which is why we’re trying to do every season with some sort of fundraiser.

“We see the dollar-ticket fundraiser as a vital piece of sustainability.”

DCFC begins its season in San Diego on March 11 and will make its debut at Keyworth Stadium on March 25 (4 p.m.) against Indy Eleven.

