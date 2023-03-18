Detroit City FC gets first win of season, defeats El Paso Locomotive 3-1

Three goals, three points — what more could you ask for?

Le Rouge got its offense going at Southwest University Park in El Paso on Saturday night, potting second-half goals from Yazeed Matthews and Maxi Rodriguez to secure its first win of the season against the Locomotive, 3-1.

Detroit City FC makes its home debut at Keyworth Stadium on March 25 (4 p.m.) against Indy Eleven. After getting shutout by the San Diego Loyal to start the year, DCFC (1-0-1) finally got on the scoreboard with a centering attempt from Connor Rutz that banked in off a defender in the 9th minute.

Since the goal was officially registered an own goal by El Paso, the first one from a DCFC player in 2023 came off the foot of Matthews. He broke a 1-1 tie in the 61st minute. Stephen Carroll stepped up to intercept a pass in the midfield, fed Skage Simonsen, and Simonsen quickly sent Matthews a ball in stride for a strike that broke the scoring drought.

Rodriguez, DCFC's leading scorer last season, later got on the board to seal El Paso's fate. Rhys Williams delivered a ball to the middle that bounced right to Rodriguez at the top of the box, and he made no mistake with a shot that was out of reach for El Paso goalkeeper Benny Diaz in the 78th minute.

After the own goal, a deflection went in El Paso's favor. A Locomotive cross clipped Carroll and went right to a streaking Denys Kostyshyn, who used the header to beat DCFC goalkeeper Nate Steinwascher. Steinwascher made five saves.

In the 31st minute, Williams finished a string of passes for DCFC by heading the ball to Michael Bryant’s foot at the goal mouth, but Bryant got under the shot and it went over the crossbar.

El Paso (0-0-3) nearly took its first lead in the 35th minute. Nick Hinds fired a low cross that met Luis Solignac in the center; his shot was rifled toward the upper corner but rang off the bar.

Thomas McCabe took over Abdoulaye Diop’s spot in the midfield, making his first start for Le Rouge. He gave Detroit a chance in the 39th minute. McCabe chipped forward a corner kick that bounced outside of the box and got a clean shot on goal, DCFC's first of the night, but it was right into the arms of Diaz.

