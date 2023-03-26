Detroit City FC striker Ben Morris to join team this week

First-year Detroit City FC striker Ben Morris is on his way back to the United States and will rejoin the club for training this week, a source familiar with the situation told The Detroit News.

The 23-year-old former Ipswich Town (EFL League One) academy player was unable to join Le Rouge (1-0-2) for their first three official competitions, including Saturday’s 1-0 home loss to Indy Eleven, due to a delay in the visa and passport process, head coach Trevor James said last week. Morris this offseason signed a two-year deal with one year guaranteed and a club option for 2024.

Morris has been in the United Kingdom since joining the team briefly for training camp and a handful of preseason fixtures. Though he is still awaiting his visa to be cleared by USL Championship, there is an expectation that Morris will be available for selection in Saturday’s home match versus Rio Grande Valley at Keyworth Stadium (4 p.m.), the source said.

If unable to play Saturday, DCFC’s U.S. Open Cup match against first-year National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) outfit Gold Star FC Detroit on April 4 presents another opportunity for Morris to acclimate in live action.

James told The Detroit News in preseason that Morris, whose Transfermarkt page lists him as 5-foot-7, gives DCFC “that threat to run behind people.” Le Rouge has been held off the scoreboard in two of three games this season but scored three times in a 3-1 win over El Paso last week.

Morris comes to Detroit most recently with Swedish third-tier side GAIS, where he notched four goals and one assist over 28 appearances on loan in 2022. Injuries have hampered the start to his career; he suffered a season-long ACL injury in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He has competed for England at the U-17, U-18 and U-19 levels.

“I spoke to a few people who’ve worked closely with him. He lost some time. He probably lost half-a-yard in pace that he had when he was going to be the next Wayne Rooney, or whatever they thought he was going to be at one point, so that’s affected his game,” James said.

“And that’s cost him his opportunities to play in the higher levels of English football right now, which we certainly (are willing to) take the chance. It’s a gamble; any player who’s had (knee) injuries, serious soccer injuries and such, and playing a lot of the games in a … mixture of turf and grass, it’s obviously a risk.

“But we felt it was one we should take. He’s looking for a new challenge to kickstart his career … and he wanted to do it in the U.S.”

James said his club wasn’t the only USL Championship side pursuing Morris.

“There were a couple of other clubs who were pursuing him in the USL Championship, and he decided to come to Detroit,” James said. “That’s good to get somebody who decides they want to come to Detroit when they have other options, so that’s a good sign for the club.”

If there’s one reason to hold out hope this signing can be a success, it’s that he wouldn’t be the first Ipswich Town product to make it in Detroit: James — who “had a couple of ACLs as well” — signed for Ipswich as a teenaged player before later beginning his coaching career there.

“Never worked before, no,” James joked. “But let’s hope it works this time.”

