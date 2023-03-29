Detroit City FC signs former MLS defender Oniel Fisher

Detroit City FC on Wednesday announced the signing of defender Oniel Fisher, a member of the Jamaican national team with seven seasons of Major League Soccer experience under his belt.

Fisher, 31, signed a two-year contract with 2023 guaranteed and a club option for 2024, according to a release from the team. He comes to DCFC (1-0-2) most recently from MLS side Minnesota United, where he made 11 appearances and six starts in 2022.

Though it’s currently unclear how Fisher fits into the plans of head coach Trevor James, he’s a natural fullback with the ability to play either the right or left side. A majority of his pro appearances have come at right back.

The Seattle Sounders drafted Fisher in the second round of the 2015 MLS SuperDraft. He made 27 appearances for the Sounders and 23 with the club’s developmental squad, Seattle Sounders 2.

In 2018, Fisher was traded to DC United. He started 20 matches and made 24 appearances before suffering a knee injury in Sept. 2018 that kept him out for through the end of the 2019 season. He made 15 appearances and six starts in 2020, his final year with DC United. He has spent his last two seasons with MLS sides LA Galaxy and Minnesota United, respectively.

For Jamaica, Fisher made three starts and five appearances in 2022 World Cup Qualifying. He scored his first and only international goal in the 79th minute of a third-round, 2-0 win over Honduras in Nov. 2021.

He played youth in his home country of Jamaica before coming to the United States to play college soccer, first at Tyler Junior College in Texas and then with the NCAA Division I New Mexico Lobos.

