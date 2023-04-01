Flooding forces Detroit City FC to delay kickoff vs. Rio Grande Valley

Due to inclement weather, Detroit City FC has delayed the kickoff of Saturday’s home match at Keyworth Stadium against Rio Grande Valley.

Kickoff will now be at 7 p.m to give DCFC staff the ability to clear the pitch, which was covered in water at time of the announcement. The fixture, DCFC’s second home match in as many weeks, was originally scheduled for 4 p.m. Weather played a big role in the style of last week’s home opener against Indy Eleven, where gusts of wind up to 40 miles per hour resulted in a sloppy 1-0 result in favor of the visitors.

According to the club, gates will open at 6 p.m., the prepaid Missant and Veterans lots will open at 4 p.m. and the Playfair lot will remain closed.

