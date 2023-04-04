Detroit City FC survives scare to knock off Gold Star FC Detroit in U.S. Open Cup

Halloween has been over for months, but it appears nobody told Gold Star FC Detroit. The first-year National Independent Soccer Association outfit did its best to turn Detroit City FC's Keyworth Stadium into a house of horrors on Tuesday night.

But after 90 minutes, a lack of timely scoring from the visitors helped Le Rouge to a 1-0 win in the second round of the U.S. Open Cup.

Gold Star missed one big chance in each half while coming close to an equalizer a handful of other times late, as Yazeed Matthews' goal in the 43rd minute would be all it took for DCFC to leave the pitch with a result.

DCFC will learn its fate for round three of the Open Cup in a draw on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. DCFC drew Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew at Keyworth in last year's third round, winning 2-1 on a late penalty kick by Maxi Rodriguez.

The break from league competition presented a get-right opportunity for DCFC, which chose not to run out all of its regular starters and appeared disjointed because of the decision. Ryan Shellow started in goal for Nate Steinwascher, midfielder Abduolaye Diop was back in the starting XI. Three new signings also made their first starts for the club, including midfielder Adrian Billhardt, wingback Oniel Fisher and forward Vincenzo Scandela.

Gold Star came out of the gate with success on the attack. In the second minute, Max Rugova played a ball in the box for Daniel Wright, whose initial shot was blocked by a defender while his rebound attempt missed wide.

Shellow was called on in a massive way in the 38th minute. Rugova — who was shown a yellow card in the 16th minute — got another chance in the box, this time on a touch from Alexander Dalou. Rugova appeared to have an easy tap-in, but he put it in the only place he couldn’t — right at the feet of Shellow, keeping the game scoreless.

Gold Star entered halftime with an advantage in dangerous chances (1-0), but not the lead.

DCFC flipped the momentum back in its favor with a goal. Adrian Billhardt played a bouncing ball in for Yazeed Matthews, who used a header to give DCFC its first home goal of the 2023 campaign and a 1-0 lead in the 43rd minute.

Matthews' goal was DCFC's first home goal of the 2023 campaign. DCFC lost both of its home matches at Keyworth by a score of 1-0. Matthews also scored the first goal of DCFC's season in a 3-1 win over El Paso.

Gold Star got another chance just four minutes into the start of the second half. Carroll gave away a ball in the defensive third and the ball was immediately played far-side for Joshua Gatt, whose shot went just side of the target as the game remained 1-0.

DCFC nearly came up with a dagger in the 81st minute when Skage Simonsen — who was subbed on for Matthews in the second half — placed a well-timed ball at the feet of Ben Morris (similar to Simonsen's assist against El Paso), but Morris was unable to get all of it, sending the ball wide.

Former Detroit City FC standout Roddy Green was subbed on for Gold Star in the 68th minute in his return to Keyworth.

Gatt had another chance in the 90th minute. He instead played the ball across to a teammate, who wasn't able to get a clean look.

