Detroit City FC draws home match vs. MLS team in U.S. Open Cup

Cup magic is returning to Keyworth Stadium. Will it deliver another another iconic victory for Detroit City FC?

At the very least, Le Rouge will have a chance to find out. DCFC drew Major League Soccer's Minnesota United FC in Thursday evening's U.S. Open Cup third round draw. Kickoff date and time as well as ticketing info is TBA.

Le Rouge pulled a major shocker in the U.S. Open Cup's third round last season by beating MLS side Columbus Crew, 2-1, on a pair of goals from Maxi Rodriguez, including the late winner on a penalty at Keyworth. The run ended a round later with a home loss to Louisville City FC in the Round of 32.

DCFC secured a second-round Open Cup win over Gold Star FC Detroit, 1-0, at Keyworth Stadium on Tuesday night. Last season's tournament saw a USL Championship club (Sacramento Republic) reach the final, where it lost to MLS' Orlando City SC, and a USL League One side (Union Omaha) reach the quarterfinals.

Minnesota is off to a 3-2-0 start in MLS league play this season with a goal differential of plus-3.

