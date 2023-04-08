Late goal hands Detroit City FC its third straight defeat

Detroit News staff

Detroit City FC suffered its third straight loss on Saturday, losing 1-0 to Louisville City FC at Louisville.

Wilson Harris scored the goal for Louisville (3-2) in the 80th minute, redirecting a long centering pass from Dylan Mares from the left sideline past Nate Steinwascher and into the goal.

Steinwascher had kept Louisville at bay, making some difficult stops in the first half and prior to Harris' goal in the second half, perhaps most notably just five minutes in when Brian Ownby took a lead pass and charged right in on net. Steinwascher stopped him with a sliding save out near the top of the goal area.

Harris and Ownby shot wide on prime scoring opportunities in the first half, and Steinwascher made a clutch save on a corner kick.

Ben Morris had perhaps DCFC's best opportunity in the 11th minute, coming in on the right wing but missing the net to the wide side as Oliver Semmie came out to cut down the angle.

The loss drops Detroit to 1-4, but still in the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference above four teams who have yet to win a match.

Loiuisville is 3-2, in second place in the East.

Le Rouge will remain on the road for the next couple of matches, playing at Miami FC on April 15 and Sacramento Republic FC on April 22.