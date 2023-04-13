As slow start mounts, key injuries force Detroit City FC up steeper hill

Hamtramck — When it rains, it pours. And Detroit City FC is currently without an umbrella.

After a third straight 1-0 loss in league play last weekend to Louisville City FC, Le Rouge (1-0-4) may be without two of its top defenders for an extended period of time, as it prepares for a crucial road fixture at Miami FC.

Center back Matt Lewis (foot) will be out for at least “a couple of weeks” due to an injury suffered against Louisville and center back and captain Stephen Carroll suffered an apparent hamstring injury during Thursday’s training session at Hamtramck’s Keyworth Stadium.

DCFC head coach Trevor James said the club is still waiting for an official diagnosis for both injuries.

“(Lewis) had the scan; there was no break, which is good,” James said. “His MRI is tomorrow to see if there’s any ligament damage, so, hopefully, there’s not. Hopefully, it’s just a strained ligament. And then they don’t do anything, just rest it, put it in a boot for a couple weeks or whatever.

“If it’s something that he’s torn a ligament or whatever, they may have to do surgery.”

Carroll has not officially been ruled out for Saturday’s match but James noted the injury “doesn’t look good. … I don’t know if he’s pulled it or strained it, or maybe in between, so, we’ll see how he is (Friday).”

James said “a big think tank” awaits the DCFC staff as it considers how to proceed, but there is at least one positive development on the injury front. Devon Amoo-Mensah, who missed the end of last season because of a torn ACL, should be on the bench at Miami (0-3-2), James said.

“Trying to work out, if both are unavailable, what do we do?” James said. “We were hoping to have Devon back on the bench for this trip, so that’s a great sign. He’s not ready to…put him in and start and play 90 minutes after being off so long, but it was a bonus that he’s now cleared by the medical people.

“He can do everything. He can play the games and he will be on the bench on Saturday.”

If both Lewis and Carroll are unavailable for an extended period of time, it could spell trouble for a DCFC squad that has not had a lot of bounces go its way this season and has mainly relied on its defensive posture to keep games close.

Lewis leads the team in clearances (4.3) and blocks (1.1) per 90. Carroll is second in clearances (4.2) and interceptions (2.4) and ranks first in accurate long balls (6.2) per 90.

DCFC has collected just three points in five USL Championship fixtures. Slow starts from other Eastern Conference sides have kept Le Rouge within striking distance of the teams above them in the table, but there is a clear sense of urgency to start churning out results. The loss of two top center backs — while already awaiting the return of Amoo-Mensah — has made that challenge even more difficult.

Goalkeeping tandem

It’s possible a strong performance by Ryan Shellow in net will turn the DCFC goalkeeping tandem into more of a — well, tandem.

Stalwart Nate Steinwascher gave up the gloves in last week’s U.S. Open Cup match against Gold Star FC Detroit at Keyworth Stadium, and despite the visitor’s best efforts, Shellow kept a clean sheet in just his second start for the club.

While nobody should expect Shellow to steal the No. 1 job any time soon, giving him the nod against Gold Star feels like it was a worthwhile investment of time for both player and club. Shellow, 25, is able to gain confidence from seeing the fruits of his labor, and the club grew more confident in its backup plan, should Steinwascher miss time with injury.

“It’s tough, because it’s one of the few positions on the field where we’re excelling, so both of those guys are playing well,” James said. “Ryan’s getting more confident … and I think it is a big, massive thing, confidence is, but you only get it playing games…so it’s just really getting playing time to make the difference for those guys.

“Obviously, the more he gets, the more confident he seems to be.”

Filling the void

Perhaps you’ve heard the news by now: DCFC is really struggling to score goals. James said he’s not all that dissatisfied with the chances created as he is the inability to put them away.

“The chances that we create, we’re not taking,” James said. “We’re missing good opportunities. Louisville was a classic. We had two great opportunities. Ben (Morris) went through and Connor (Rutz’s) shot went over the crossbar — two that you normally would hope that they would finish them off — but we need to be better at that.”

Still, despite landing accurate crosses at a top-10 clip, DCFC could also stand to create a few more chances. Le Rouge ranks 21st out of 23 teams in goals (three), shots on target per match (three), big chances created (three) and accurate passes per match (238.2). They rank 16th in possessions won in the final third.

One player who could be a helpful facilitator is midfielder Adrian Billhardt, who’s yet to start a league match this season but made a whale of a difference with his passing in the win over Gold Star. He had an assist, was 5-for-12 on accurate crosses, 4-for-5 on long balls, 9-for-14 on ground duels and 1-for-1 on aerial duels.

“He’s a good all-around footballer. He knows when to go forward, he knows when to keep the ball,” James said. “And again, I think he’s getting into the team, getting into the flow of getting playing time, so he’s getting more confident in trying to do more things.

“So hopefully he’ll get more confident — and let’s get him on the scoresheet, cause once he scores, he scores a few. That would be nice.”

