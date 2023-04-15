Detroit City FC plays to scoreless draw in Miami

Detroit News staff

In a game featuring a shortage of quality scoring chances for either team, Detroit City FC played to a scoreless draw with Miami FC in a United Soccer League match in Miami on Saturday.

Detroit City keeper Nate Steinwascher made the most challenging save of the night, stopping a point-break header from Callum Chapman-Page off an indirect free kick in the 48th minute.

Scoring opportunities were scarce for Le Rouge, and they generally shot wide on the few chances they had.

The draw did end a three-game losing streak for Detroit City (1-4-1), though it did drop it to the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference, one spot outside the playoff picture.

Miami is 0-2-4, in 10th place in the East.

Detroit will be on the road again next Saturday, taking on Sacramento Republic FC at 10 p.m.