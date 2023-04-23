Detroit City FC falls in Sacramento, winless streak reaches five

Detroit News staff

Detroit City FC's winless streak stretched to five games (0-4-1) with a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sacramento Republic FC in Sacramento, California, in a United Soccer League Championship match Saturday evening.

Luis Rodrigues provided the margin of victory for Sacramento (5-0-2, first place in Western Conference) when he took a pass on the left side of the penalty area and left-footed a rolling shot past Nate Steinwascher and into the far corner of the net in the ninth minute.

There was no further scoring in the match, and what opportunities there were were mostly Sacramento's, with Steinwascher making a couple of big saves and one hard shot drilled into the woodwork in the second half.

The best scoring opportunity for Le Rouge was a shot by Maxi Rodriguez from just outside the top of the area that dribbled just wide of the net.

The loss dropped DCFC (1-5-1) to 11th place in the 12-team Eastern Conference, but still just one point out of the eighth and final playoff spot.