Not so fast: Detroit City FC loses second-half lead to MLS side Minnesota United

Hamtramck — How do you ruin a whole night in just seven minutes?

For that answer we go to Detroit City FC, who on Tuesday night at Hamtramck's Keyworth Stadium saw a 1-0 second-half lead over Major League Soccer side Minnesota United FC quickly flip to a 3-1 deficit in the U.S. Open Cup round of 32.

After Yazeed Matthews put Cup magic into the air with his goal in the fifth minute, DCFC held its lead into the second half until three goals between the 60th and 66th minutes for Minnesota flipped the script, ending Le Rouge's Open Cup run before it can really begin.

With the loss, DCFC is now 1-1 all time against Major League Soccer competition. Le Rouge toppled the Columbus Crew, 2-1, in last year's Open Cup Round 3 before falling to USL Championship side Louisville City on penalties in the Round of 32.

DCFC (2-1-6 across all competitions), which has gone scoreless in six of seven USL Championship matches this season, opened the match with a goal in the fifth minute. Devon Amoo-Mensah provided the feed for Matthews, who beat Minnesota goalkeeper with a shot off the post from distance. It was Matthews' second goal of the Open Cup campaign and third of the season across all competition.

Luis Amarilla fouled former Minnesota United defender Oniel Fisher, acquired by DCFC earlier this year, in the 15th minute. Minnesota head coach Adrian Heath was given a yellow card for an apparent verbal altercation with officials after the foul.

DCFC played its best half of the season in the opening 45 minutes. Aside from the goal, Le Rouge landed four corner kicks and was actually making use of its 57% possession advantage, getting four shots in the first half. Minnesota missed its only big chance of the half, which came off a corner kick that was redirected toward the goal before hitting a body.

Steinwascher made a diving save in the 53rd minute to keep the match level. A ball was played through for Cameron Dunbar, and he was able to find the edge on Amoo-Mensah before firing a shot that was saved by the DCFC keeper.

Steinwascher came up even bigger in the 58th minute. He swatted away a corner kick but right to Loons midfielder Kervin Arriaga, who put everything he had into a shot from in tight, but Steinwascher made the save.

The dam could only hold so long, though. Franco Fragapane and the Minnesota attack took advantage of chaos on the DCFC back line, beating Steinwascher in the 60th minute to make it 1-1.

Three minutes later, Minnesota took its first lead. Emanuel Iwe took a shot that deflected off Michael Bryant and went in off the crossbar for a 2-1 Loons lead. Minnesota added to its lead in the 66th minute. Amarilla was on the receiving end of a perfect ball at the top of the box and made his strike look easy, putting it past Steinwascher in the 66th minute.

Ben Morris nearly pulled DCFC within a goal in the 85th minute. Skage Simonsen played Morris through on goal, and as Morris saw the keeper was off his line, he fired it for the right corner, but Clint Irwin got a hand on it to keep it 3-1.

DCFC advanced to the third round this season with a 1-0 win over new NISA side Gold Star FC Detroit on April 4.

nbianchi@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @nolanbianchi