Detroit City FC loses 1-0 for 6th time in 8 games

Somebody get Bill Murray on the phone. There's a "Groundhogs Day" situation going on over at Hamtramck's Keyworth Stadium.

Detroit City FC dropped a game 1-0 on Saturday for the sixth time in eight USL Championship games this season, falling to the Tampa Bay Rowdies at home on an 80th-minute penalty conversion by Rowdies forward Charlie Dennis.

DCFC (1-1-6) — which again regressed to a shell of itself on the attack — held off Tampa's push for a go-ahead goal in the second half but finally succumbed after DCFC center back Devon Amoo-Mensah was booked for a handball in the box.

Dennis, who was marvelous all afternoon for the visiting Rowdies (2-2-4), chipped the ball right down Main Street on the penalty as Steinwascher dove to his left.

A bicycle kick from Yaezeed Matthews nearly gave DCFC a lead in the 32nd minute. Michael Bryant played a header to the middle for Matthews; he chested the ball down before blasting the bicycle kick wide of the net.

Tampa Bay forced DCFC goalkeeper Nate Steinwascher to make a save in the 27th minute. Dennis delivered service off a set piece to Jerome Williams, who mustered all he could for the header but sent it into the arms of Steinwascher.

Steinwascher came up with another big save in the second half. Dennis played a ball through to give Dayonn Harris a shot inside the area, but Steinwascher got a hand up to knock it away.

After scoring early in Tuesday night's 3-1 loss to Major League Soccer's Minnesota United in the U.S. Open Cup, Le Rouge's offense once again went dormant with the Rowdies in town. DCFC took just three shot attempts on the day and landed only one on goal. Tampa Bay had 13 attempts and five on target.

Steinwascher's biggest save of the game came after a defensive breakdown in the 72nd minute. As Michael Bryant and Stephen Carroll both got drawn out of position, Amoo-Mensah tried to prevent the ball getting behind him but didn't get all of it; Dennis came through and got off a point-blank shot that hit the hand of Steinwascher before Carroll booted it away.

