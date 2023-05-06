DCFC ends goal drought but settles for draw against FC Tulsa

Detroit News staff

Detroit City FC found out scoring a goal can make a big difference on Saturday. One point worth of difference, anyway.

Le Rouge played FC Tulsa to a 1-1 draw before 5,138 supporters at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck. The result stretched Le Rouge's winless streak to seven, but it was the second match during that stretch in which they mustered a point.

Abdoulaye Diop opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a rifled drive into the lower corner of the net from about 25 yards out and directly in front of the net. It was the first goal DCFC has scored in USL Championship competition since it scored three in a 3-1 victory over El Paso Locomotive FC on March 18, Le Rouge's only victory of the season (1-6-2).

Tulsa came within a whisker of the equalizer in the 31st minute when Blaine Ferry took a feed in front on an aggressive rush. He slid the ball past Nate Steinwascher, who had come out to challenge, but the ball hit squarely on the woodwork to preserve the 1-0 lead.

The goal frame saved Steinwascher again in the 39th minute when Marcus Epps curled a shot from outside the box that eluded the keeper's reach but hit the post on the opposite side of Ferry's attempt.

Le Rouge's luck ran out in the 44th minute when a header off a corner kick struck the arm of Michael Bryant, resulting in a penalty kick that was converted by Darío Suárez.

The best save in the second half was made by DCFC defender Devon Amoo-Mensah, who stopped another shot by Epps that had beaten Steinwascher from going in.

DCFC finished the game with 10 men after Rhys Williams was given a second yellow card in the 83rd minute for a reckless late tackle of Tulsa keeper Michael Nelson.

The draw puts DCFC in 11th place in the 12-team Eastern conference, four points out of a postseason spot and ahead of Hartford Athletic based only on a game in hand.

FC Tulsa (1-3-5) is three points ahead of DCFC in 10th place.

DCFC next plays at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Al Lang Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.