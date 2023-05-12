International soccer returning to Comerica Park this summer

The Detroit News

Professional soccer is coming back to the Motor City this summer.

English Premier League club Crystal Palace will square off against La Liga’s Sevilla in a preseason match at 7 p.m. on July 30 at Comerica Park, 313 Presents announced Friday.

The contest marks the first time in six years that international soccer will be played in Detroit. Comerica Park hosted its first soccer match between Italian Serie A side AS Roma and French League powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain in July 2017 as part of the International Champions Cup.

“We are thrilled to have international soccer return to Comerica Park for a match between two elite football clubs,” Howard Handler, president of 313 Presents, said in a statement. “This matchup will provide metro Detroit’s soccer fans a unique opportunity to watch their favorite European clubs play once again in person.”

The game between Crystal Palace, which competes in the highest level of English soccer, and Sevilla, one of the oldest clubs in the top division of Spanish soccer, will be the latest international soccer match to be hosted in the Metro Detroit area.

Real Madrid played twice at Michigan Stadium — in 2014 against Manchester United and in 2016 against Chelsea. Man United also faced Premier League rival Liverpool at the Big House in 2018. All three contests drew crowds of over 100,000.

Ticket information, including on-sale dates, for the Crystal Palace-Sevilla match will be announced at a later date.