Detroit City FC men embarrassed by Tampa Bay Rowdies, 5-1

Detroit News staff

Detroit City FC hasn't been having the sort of standout season the club's supporters have been accustomed to. Going into Saturday night's match in Tampa against the Tampa Bay Rowdies, Le Rouge had compiled a disappointing 1-6-2 record and was fighting to stay out of last place in the USL Champions Eastern Conference.

But one positive sign the club could point to was that it had not allowed more than a goal in any league match since the season started. That fact became glaringly out of date with Saturday's contest.

Tampa Bay scored four goals in the first half en route to an overwhelming 5-1 victory at Al Lang Field, dropping DCFC into the Eastern Conference basement.

The damage started right away when Jerome Williams headed home a goal past Nate Steinwascher in the third minute and the goals became a landslide, with Williams scoring again in the 13th, Charlie Dennis in the 37th, and Williams completing his hat trick in the 43rd, interrupted only by Abdoulaye Diop getting DCFC on the board in the 22nd.

Dayonn Harris completed the scoring for the Rowdies (4-4-2) in the 53rd minute.

DCFC's five points in 10 matches leaves it in uncontested possession of last place in the East, with a home match against San Antonio FC on Saturday, May 20 the next chance to turn around a season that could be slipping away.