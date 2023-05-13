Detroit City FC plays to draw in W League season opener

Hamtramck — The lineup card for Detroit City FC's W League season opener against the Flint City Bucks said the fixture was 11-on-11.

But in the end, all that mattered were the game's keepers.

Gabby Schriver (Detroit) and Peighton Northrup (Flint) both picked up a clean sheet at Keyworth Stadium Saturday night after making a combined 10 saves to force a 0-0 draw.

"They're an exceptional team and I think we knew going in that we were going to be up against it," first-year DCFC head coach David Dwaihy said. "We kind of hoped to keep that to stretches rather than the entirety of the game, and I think we did just that.

"We definitely took the game by the horns at times, but I think we in turn grabbed the momentum for some decent parts."

Flint, which scored five times in a season-opening 5-1 win over AFC Ann Arbor, got lots of activity around the net early, forcing DCFC goalkeeper to make frequent saves and remain active on crosses and balls to the middle. Schriver made a diving save on Isabella Gaetino, who won last week's W League Goal of the Week award, in the 37th minute to keep the match level.

Schriver made seven saves and Northrup made three.

"(Schriver) did the simple things really well and then stepped up big on a handful of occasions, when we really needed a save," Dwaihy said. "Like a lot of the older players on the team, I think she gave us a sense of calm throughout the game and assuredness, and I think against a team like that, you really need that, cause it's so easy to just start freaking out and clear the ball haphazardly.

"We really did keep our composure well and she just kind of gave us that sense of — you just play with a little more confidence."

DCFC got a prime opportunity in the 23rd minute when Kenna White won a free kick just outside the box. Syd Blomquist took the attempt, sending it over the goal. DCFC came within inches of taking a lead in the 47th minute when White played a cross in for Ellie Pool, who did well to put the attempt on net, but it was scooped off the goal line by Northrup.

Dwaihy said he liked the opportunities his side created but would like to see more support on the attack going forward.

"Kenna was up front for the large part of the game and then (Kayla Addison) came on at the end, but both of them were very much isolated in certain phases," Dwaihy said. "We tried to throw some numbers forward, but so much of what you're doing is a little bit defensive in mentality, so it's hard to commit numbers.

"But I think there's one area where we could improve, just having a little more presence up front, a little more dynamism, giving a little more support to our forward, but we ... kind of started to play with two forwards (at the end) and that seemed to give us a little boost, and we carried it through and created chances until the end."

Midfielder Melanie Moore exited the game in the first half after suffering an apparent head injury.

"I checked on her a few times and she seemed to be getting a little more in good spirits," Dwaihy said. "At first she was really uncomfortable and scared, so I think hopefully she'll be alright. Might have a concussion protocol ... but hopefully it's nothing that time won't take care of."

