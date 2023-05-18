DCFC women post second straight draw to open season in USL W League

Detroit News

The Detroit City FC women's team posted a second straight draw on Wednesday night in the USL W League.

After a 0-0 draw against the Flint City Bucks in the season opener on Saturday at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, DCFC played to a 2-2 tie against Kalamazoo FC at Mayors Riverfront Park in Kalamazoo.

Kennedy White scored the first goal of the season on a penalty kick in the 25th minute of the first half. Kayle Addison, who was named the women of the match, scored the tying goal in the 84th minute in the second half.

The starting 11 for Le Rouge were: Drew Martin, Emilie Gardner, Dani Stephan, Ella Karolak, Madison Duncan, Avery Peters, Syd Blomquist, White, Kayla Whelchel, Elisa Baeron and goalie Gabby Schriver. Addison, Ellie Pool, Bryn Gardner and Hannah Crum were substitutes at the 60-minute mark.

Le Rouge (0-0-2) will face Flint City on Saturday at Atwood Stadium in Flint at 7 p.m.

