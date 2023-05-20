Simonsen's slick winner gives Detroit City FC huge home win

Hamtramck — Who would have thought a visit from the defending champs would bring the good vibes back to Keyworth Stadium?

An early goal from Skage Simonsen and 85 minutes of strong defense — including a memorable night from goalkeeper Nate Steinwascher — gave Detroit City FC a 1-0 win over San Antonio, second in the West entering Saturday, to bounce back from a tough performance at Tampa Bay the week before.

"I think from the start we had something to prove," Steinwascher said. "Last week didn't go the way we wanted it to ... We knew how they were going to play, and we just knew it was gonna come down to second balls and it feels great to get a clean sheet. Those guys in front of me worked so hard tonight and I think we should all be really proud of that performance."

Though the win took DCFC (2-7-2) from five points to eight, it did not move Le Rouge out of 12th place in the East as Hartford defeated Loudoun, 2-0, earlier in the day.

But making the result even sweeter was the 5th-minute tally from Simonsen, arguably DCFC's most impressive goal this season. DCFC entered Saturday with the fewest goals in USL Championship by a significant margin.

Steinwascher played a masterful long ball from near his own net for Simonsen, who let it bounce a few times before blasting it home with a first-time shot, off the crossbar and in, from outside the box with three defenders draped around him for a 1-0 lead.

"A lot (of relief)," Simonsen said of the goal. "I've been waiting on a goal for a couple games now. I've been close for a couple of games. I had one off the crossbar and a good save the game after that, and at that point, you kind of feel like you have a spell on you. You just can't get it in.

"When you get in that first one, you feel a lot of relief."

Steinwascher surmised it was his first registered assist as a goalkeeper.

Steinwascher made three saves on his way to the clean sheet and was named man of the match.

"Nate has done it time and time again, and when called upon again tonight, he was there to do it. That's why he's one of the best goalkeepers in USL Championship," DCFC head coach Trevor James said. "We know what we've got there and when he is called up, we know he's doing everything he can to keep us in it."

City caught a break in the 12th minute when a corner kick for San Antonio appeared to result in a goal from the away side. But after the celebration began, officials deemed the ball swung out of bounds en route to being played for a goal, and therefore was disallowed.

San Antonio had its looks in the first half but DCFC’s defense did well to limit the high-danger chances with three blocks and nine clearances.

San Antonio got a point-blank chance at Steinwascher in the 52nd minute. Samuel Adeniran played Niko Hansen open in the center of the box, but while Hansen's shot had a great deal of velocity behind it, the shot was aimed right at Steinwascher and deflected out of bounds for a corner. A header in the 56th minute also had a chance, but Steinwascher again just had to welcome the ball with his body for the save.

Ignacio Bailone had another shot at an equalizer when he was played a cross, but his shot from a few feet out missed high, and two shots from San Antonio in the 85th minute were both saved by the DCFC keeper.

