Detroit City FC offering unique ticket deal for Keyworth doubleheader

This weekend, one Detroit City FC ticket will gain you entry to two matches.

With the USL Championship and W League sides set to play a doubleheader at Keyworth Stadium for the first time ever this Saturday, the club is offering a unique deal where one ticket covers fans for both matches.

The day kicks off with a USL Championship match against Birmingham Legion (4 p.m.). After knocking down the defending champs, San Antonio, 1-0 at home, this past weekend, the DCFC men (2W-2D-7L) can pick up some more crucial ground in the table against Birmingham Legion, fifth in the East on 16 points.

In the nightcap, the DCFC women (0W-3D-0L) will hope to find their first win after playing to a draw in each of their first three matches, with Kalamazoo FC squaring off against Le Rouge’s W League team at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $20 and range up to $70.

