SOCCER

Detroit City FC offering unique ticket deal for Keyworth doubleheader

Nolan Bianchi
The Detroit News
View Comments

This weekend, one Detroit City FC ticket will gain you entry to two matches.

With the USL Championship and W League sides set to play a doubleheader at Keyworth Stadium for the first time ever this Saturday, the club is offering a unique deal where one ticket covers fans for both matches.

DCFC fans, the Northern Guard, get fired up at the start of the game.

The day kicks off with a USL Championship match against Birmingham Legion (4 p.m.). After knocking down the defending champs, San Antonio, 1-0 at home, this past weekend, the DCFC men (2W-2D-7L) can pick up some more crucial ground in the table against Birmingham Legion, fifth in the East on 16 points.

In the nightcap, the DCFC women (0W-3D-0L) will hope to find their first win after playing to a draw in each of their first three matches, with Kalamazoo FC squaring off against Le Rouge’s W League team at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $20 and range up to $70.

nbianchi@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @nolanbianchi

View Comments