DCFC women's team earns first three points of season with 2-0 win in Cleveland

Detroit News

The Detroit City FC women's soccer team earned its first three points of the season with a 2-0 victory over the last-place Cleveland Force in USL W League action in Cleveland on Wednesday.

Avery Peters and Brynn Gardner scored goals and Gabby Schriver posted the shutout.

DCFC will be part of the club's first doubleheader at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck on Saturday.

The women's team will face Kalamazoo FC at 7 p.m. The men's team will play Birmingham Legion at 4 p.m.