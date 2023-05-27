Detroit City FC extends shutout streak with 1-0 victory over Birmingham Legion

Hamtramck — Maxi Rodriguez scored his second goal of the season and Nate Steinwascher kept a clean sheet for the second week in a row as Detroit City FC won its second consecutive match at Keyworth Stadium on Saturday.

Rodriguez knocked home a trivela in the 29th minute to make the difference in a 1-0 win over fifth-place Birmingham Legion and advance Le Rouge (3-7-2) to 2-0 in games where Rodriguez scores.

Dating to the 53rd minute two games prior, DCFC has gone 217 consecutive minutes without allowing a goal.

The scoring sequence started when Rodriguez played a long free kick into the box that was immediately rejected in his direction. He chipped the ball over Legion winger Prosper Kassim, cut to the middle and knocked a trivela in off the post for the lead.

DCFC had success creating off set pieces. In the 14th minute, a corner kick by Tommy McCabe was played back by Skage Simonsen to Devon Amoo-Mensah, whose header attempt missed just wide.

Amoo-Mensah was responsible for one of DCFC's biggest saves. Tyler Pasher pulled DCFC goalkeeper Steinwascher off his line during a run on goal and passed it for Enzo Martínez, who appeared to have the entire goal open in front of him before Amoo-Mensah slid across to stop a low attempt on net.

Academy signing Dominic Gasso, 19, got his first taste of extended action this season when he was subbed on for Abdoulaye Diop, who appeared to suffer an injury heading into the half. Gasso previously played a combined six minutes in two earlier this season and 18 minutes in two fixtures last year.

Connor Rutz missed a premium opportunity to extend DCFC's lead in the 52nd minute. Rhys Williams was played through by Simonsen and then fed the ball for Rutz in the center of the box, but it was struck hard but wide.

Legion (5-1-7), which ranked 10th in goals (1.4) and 11th in shots on target (3.8) entering Saturday, were completely shut down offensively despite controlling the ball for most of the game.

nbianchi@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @nolanbianchi