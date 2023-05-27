Early goal sinks DCFC W League team in 1-0 loss

Hamtramck — Detroit City FC's W League squad spent 88 minutes chasing an equalizer that would never come Saturday night, as a goal in the opening minutes would hand Kalamazoo FC a 1-0 victory at Keyworth Stadium.

Abigail Hugh scored in the second minute for Kalamazoo, second in the Great Lakes Division on nine points, to prevent DCFC (third on six points) from drawing level in the table during the second leg of a Keyworth doubleheader.

Though DCFC had only one win on the season entering Saturday — Le Rouge beat Cleveland Force SC, 2-0, on Wednesday — the result against Kalamazoo was its first loss of the year. DCFC previously played to a 2-2 draw at Kalamazoo in the second game of the season.

"I feel like with those first three ties, there was enough disappointment in some of those results, especially the one at Kalamazoo, that I felt like we had dealt with a little disappointment," DCFC head coach David Dwaihy said.

"But even still, a loss is a different feeling and it's an opportunity to get some points on a team that we were right on the brink of catching in the table."

After the goal, DCFC brought a swift response but found trouble translating it to legit scoring opportunities in the first half.

"Our response right away was great," Dwaihy said. "We got the ball under control, got it in their half, and I thought, 'Hey, we're gonna be just fine.' They started to drop in, but they gained confidence as the game went on, especially the remainder of the first half."

Though the result is a disappointing one, it comes with the consolation of DCFC having just played five games in a span of two weeks to start the season. DCFC will now have a full week off before its next fixture, home against AFC Ann Arbor next Saturday.

"I think we were a little sluggish, understandably. We had a real high on Wednesday, winning in Cleveland, and I think this is a little bit of a letdown," Dwaihy said. "But I thought our response in the second half was great. We started rightly, created a couple chances early, forced the goalie to make some great saves, then continued to persist."

Dwaihy made a big substitution in the 74th minute, sending Kayla Whelchel, Drew Martin and Lexi Smith out with some fresh legs. DCFC pushed the ball downfield until the very end, culminating with a corner kick during injury time that brought goalkeeper Gabby Schriver down the length of the field, but couldn't find a way to get one home.

"The message to them was like, 'Hey, go out there and give us some freshness and some energy. This team's gonna be tired. You gotta take advantage of it,'" Dwaihy said.

"I thought the players that came on all ... came on and made a positive impact, which is really cool to see."

Earlier in the day, DCFC's USL Championship team knocked off Birmingham Legion, 1-0, at home.

