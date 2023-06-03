Blomquist's brace paces DCFC W League team to victory over Ann Arbor

Detroit News staff

Sydney Blomquist scored two goals and Detroit City FC's W League team earned its second victory of the season, 4-1, over AFC Ann Arbor in Hamtramck on Saturday evening.

Danielle Stephan opened the scoring for DCFC with a goal in the 27th minute. Blomquist doubled the lead with a goal six minutes later.

Blomquist scored her second in the 48th minute and Gabrielle Pool made it 4-0 in the 72nd minute.

Jasmin Tadina thwarted the shutout bid by DCFC keeper Garbrielle Schriver in the 90th minute.

DCFC is 2-1-3, in third place in the W League's Great Lakes Division. Ann Arbor is 2-3-1 and in fourth place.

DCFC will play Midwest United FC on Wednesday at Comstock Park, Michigan. Those teams will meet in a return match Friday at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck.