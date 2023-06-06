Detroit City FC women lose 4-1 against Midwest United in Grand Rapids

Detroit News

Three days after a 4-1 victory over AFC Ann Arbor on Saturday in the USL W League, Detroit City FC women lost 4-1 to Midwest United FC on Tuesday at the Midwest United FC Complex in Grand Rapids.

Le Rouge, in third place in the Great Lakes Conference standings, trailed 2-0 at halftime before Syd Blomquist scored at the 67-minute mark. Midwest United FC added two more goals in the 4-1 win.

The two teams will meet again on Friday at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck at 7:30 p.m.