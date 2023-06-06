Foe to friend: Detroit City FC deals away midfielder for longtime club rival

Detroit City FC can expect to miss a prominent member of its midfield after dealing him to an Eastern Conference foe, the club announced Tuesday.

DCFC has agreed to send midfielder Tommy McCabe to FC Tulsa in exchange for longtime City villain Dario Suarez, former MLS left-back Brett Levis and cash considerations, according to a team release.

Suarez and Levis both practiced with DCFC (10th in the East, on 11 points) on Monday. It is unclear whether they will be available for Wednesday’s fixture away at Charleston Battery (first, on 24 points), a squad featuring former DCFC gaffer Ben Pirmann and ex-City wing-back Deklan Wynne.

Though there is potential for Suarez and Levis to contribute for Trevor James’ side in the coming months, there’s reason to believe the cash component is significant. Namely, age: McCabe just turned 25 and is in the first year of a two-year contract (the second year is a club option), while Suarez and Levis are both 30.

Dating back to his days with AFC Ann Arbor, Suarez, the Cuban international, has had a knack for creating enemies of the City faithful. He scored three goals against DCFC over two seasons with AFC Ann Arbor and has scored in each of his two appearances at Keyworth with Tulsa. Last season, Suarez was named Tulsa’s team MVP, as voted on by the fans.

Suarez netted a second-half equalizer in Sept. 2022 (2-2 home) and a penalty equalizer during injury time of a 1-1 draw on May 6 of this season. He has one other goal (May 19 against Memphis) in 13 total appearances this year.

McCabe is being dealt to Tulsa whilst in the middle of an impressive run of form. He played 90 minutes in each of DCFC’s last four matches and started a brilliant chance for Maxi Rodriguez in the recent win over Birmingham Legion while completing 25 of 29 passes (89%) with 44 touches and five passes into the final third, two won corners and eight recoveries.

McCabe played his college soccer at Notre Dame, where two-thirds of Tulsa’s ownership group attended. Tulsa co-owner Kyle Craft was rostered on Notre Dame’s 2013 national-championship team (but made zero appearances).

Levis, meanwhile, played for Major League Soccer side Vancouver Whitecaps FC from 2016-19, making 24 appearances. He stayed in his native country of Canada from 2020-22 while suiting up for Valour FC of the Canadian Premier League and joined Tulsa last offseason.

