Detroit City FC gains point in after-hours draw against Charleston Battery

Dario Suarez sped forward to run down a ball in the 89th minute of a scoreless game. Ben Pirmann stood on the touchline opposite of his former club.

And, if only for a moment, it felt as though Detroit City FC was certain to work some dark magic after the midnight hour on a pitch in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

But alas, Suarez's pass to the middle deflected away harmlessly, and Le Rouge settled for a point in a 0-0 draw away at first-place Charleston Battery. The game at Patriots Point was delayed several hours due to lightning.

Pirmann, who amassed a 49-17-17 over six years manning the touchline at Keyworth Stadium, is in his first season with the Battery after two seasons as head coach of Memphis 901, which knocked DCFC out of the playoffs last season. Former DCFC wingback Deklan Wynne, who signed with the Battery as a free agent, started at right wing for a Charleston.

DCFC (ninth in the East on 12 points) surpassed its season average for shots on target (2.3) with three in the first 35 minutes and ended the match with four, tied for the second-most this season.

On a nice ball through from Maxi Rodriguez, Oniel Fisher played a cross into the area for Rhys Williams that was headed wide of the goal in the 14th minute. Rodriguez created four chances while going 2-for-2 on crosses and 5-for-9 on long balls.

Center back Stephen Carroll had eight recoveries and four interceptions and center back Michael Bryant had 10 and five while completing 78% of his passes.

Ben Morris continued his run of tough luck when Skage Simonsen, who created three chances, put him through in the 24th minute. With nobody between him and the keeper, Morris’ shot inside the area bounced off the hand of Trey Muse and away from danger.

Rhys Williams flirted with danger after receiving a yellow card in the 15th minute. He was called for three additional fouls in the following 20 minutes, but avoided another yellow until being subbed off for Dom Gasso, in the 63rd minute.

Suarez, the longtime Detroit City thorn who was acquired by the club earlier this week, debuted for Le Rouge when he subbed on for Morris in the 64th minute.

Charleston’s Augustine Williams was handed a yellow card for a dangerous foul on DCFC center back Michael Bryant in the 34th minute. While going for a deflected ball in the box, he swung his leg recklessly and clipped Bryant in what appeared to be the groin region. Bryant drew a yellow card himself in the 50th minute for aggressively holding up Augustine Williams.

The team's proceeded without too blatant of a chance until the 68th minute, when Chris Allan fired a first-time shot from in close that Nate Steinwascher batted into the corner. Steinwascher made two saves.

