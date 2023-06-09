DCFC women drop 2-0 decision against Midwest United

Detroit News

Detroit City FC women dropped a 2-0 decision against Midwest United FC on Friday in the USL W League at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck.

Forward Elle Otto and midfielder Avery Peters scored goals and goalies Isabelle Okoroafo and Heather Leja shared the shutout for Midwest United.

Le Rouge, now in fifth place in the Great Lakes Division with a 2-3-3 record, will face the Cleveland Force in Cleveland on Wednesday and will host Flint City AFC at Keyworth Stadium on June 17.