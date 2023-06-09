Grosse Pointe North holds off Trenton in Div. 2 regional final

By Jania Clowers

The Detroit News

Dearborn — Grosse Pointe North defeated Trenton with a 1-0 victory, in a Division 2 girls soccer regional final at Dearborn Divine Child on Thursday night.

The game had a slow start, with neither team scoring in the first half, but it was physical on both sides. Referees disallowed three goals — two in the first half and one in the second — made by Trenton, which caused controversy in the crowd.

North junior midfielder Amelia Streberger's penalty kick in the second half, with seven minutes remaining, was enough to provide the final margin.

"This was my first season with the girls, and collectively, we knew we had it if we played our game," North senior defender Megan Robert said. "And that's exactly what we did today."

North, coming off a win over Birmingham Marian, kept its usual strategies and motivations to take over the game.

"We played pretty much our typical formations up until we got the goal," North head coach Olivia Dallaire said. "We had a little bit of a change of game plan once we scored. They were kind of taking it to us, but we were a little bit more defensive, and we played it extremely hard."

Although Trenton fell short, coach Michael Hatfield stayed positive.

"It's okay to be upset when you lose but the biggest thing is what are we going to remember," Hatfield said. "Are we going to remember the memories that we had with those seniors or are we going to remember one moment that we didn't win the game? But, just always every time you feel like, 'OMG, I can't believe it's over,' think of a memory you have with a senior and how she helped you grow and develop."

North has not been to the semifinals since 2008, when Dallaire was a player.

"I know what it's like to play in these games as a player and I couldn't be more happy that they're going to have that opportunity because there really is no other situation like it," Dallaire said.

North will next play on June 13 in the Division 2 semifinals against Linden in Waterford.