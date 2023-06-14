Detroit City FC teams post 6-point night in road sweep

Detroit News

It was a clean sweep and a six-point night for Detroit City FC on the road on Wednesday.

The men's team won 3-1 in Hartford to extend its unbeaten streak to four games.

Ben Morris had two goals and one assist for Le Rouge, who will face Memphis on Saturday (8:30 p.m., ESPN+).

The women's team won 1-0 in Cleveland.

Keena White scored the only goal of the game and Deighton Warner posted the shutout.

DCFC will face Flint City AFC on Saturday at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck at 7:30 p.m.