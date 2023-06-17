Detroit City FC unbeaten in five straight with draw at Memphis

It wasn’t necessarily pretty, but with a 0-0 draw against Memphis 901 FC on Saturday night, Detroit City FC will return to Keyworth Stadium unbeaten in five straight.

After getting the best chance of the first half, Le Rouge (seventh in the East on 16 points) withstood a second-half push from Memphis to close a three-game road trip at Charleston, Hartford and Memphis — the two teams’ first meeting since Memphis knocked Detroit out of the USL Championship playoffs last season — with five crucial points.

With the draw, Memphis (fourth on 22 points), winners of four straight entering Saturday, also extended its unbeaten streak to five.

DCFC again brought the offensive firepower early in Saturday’s contest, taking five shots in the first half. Ben Morris continued his impressive run of form, giving DCFC its best chance of the half on a low cross for Skage Simonsen, whose point-blank shot in the ninth minute was stopped by the Memphis keeper.

DCFC took 15 shots but landed only two on target and had six blocked. Memphis had three and recorded two big chances total.

Memphis’ only shot on target in the first half was a rocket off the foot Rodrigo da Costa. But he couldn’t beat a diving Nate Steinwascher, who ended the game with three saves, including a big-time save off a header during injury time.

DCFC's W League side lost to AFC Flint City, 5-0, at Keyworth Stadium on Saturday night.

nbianchi@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @nolanbianchi