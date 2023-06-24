Detroit City FC's unbeaten streak ends with loss to Orange County

The Detroit News

All good things must come to an end — even Detroit City FC’s unbeaten streak.

In the team’s first match at Hamtramck’s Keyworth Stadium in nearly a month, Le Rouge couldn’t overcome a first-half deficit and lost to Orange County SC, 1-0, on Saturday.

DCFC fell behind when the visitors struck first in the 23rd minute on a goal by Milan Iloski, who beat Detroit goalie Nate Steinwascher with a header in the box.

Detroit City (4-4-8) was left chasing the rest of the way and had multiple scoring chances in the second half but couldn’t find an equalizer. The first came in the 47th minute when Ben Morris had a shot on goal that was batted away by Orange County keeper Colin Shutler.

Le Rouge had another opportunity in the 62nd minute, but Shutler shut the door and deflected a shot by Skage Simonsen. DCFC’s final chance came in the 85th minute when Rhys Williams tried to connect with Dario Suarez on a cross, but Shutler plucked the ball out the air before Suarez could get to it.

The defeat was Detroit City’s first since it was pummeled in a 5-1 road loss to the Tampa Bay Rowdies on May 13. DCFC posted a five-match unbeaten streak after that setback, reeling off wins over San Antonio FC, Birmingham Legion and Hartford Athletic to go with a pair of scoreless draws against Charleston Battery and Memphis 901 FC.

Up next, Detroit City will hit the road and head to Oklahoma for its second match of the season against FC Tulsa on Friday night.