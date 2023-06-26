Detroit City FC parts ways with midfielder Cy Goddard

Detroit City FC and midfielder Cy Goddard have parted ways, a source with knowledge of the agreement told The Detroit News Monday.

Goddard, 26, initially came to Detroit at the end of last season. After visa issues held up his arrival, he struggled to catch on with a team that was gearing up for a playoff run, and he made just six appearances in 2022.

DCFC declined Goddard’s club option for 2023 last offseason but re-signed him on a one-year, performance-based contract that allowed the club to cut ties by July 1. Both sides have agreed to amicably part, according to the source.

Goddard got some decent run in the preseason and started the first match of the season, but he has played just 18 minutes since. The English international accounted for one assist in his 11-game DCFC tenure, Oct. 1 in a 4-0 win away at Loudoun.

