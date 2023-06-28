Detroit City forced to move W League home finale to alternate location

Poor air quality due to Canadian wildfires has forced Detroit City FC to move Wednesday night's W League home finale against Cleveland Force SC away from the confines of Keyworth Stadium.

Le Rouge (fifth in the Great Lakes Division on 12 points) will now play the match match at an indoor, alternate location at Legacy Center Sports Complex in Brighton with a kickoff time of 8 p.m. The match was originally scheduled for 7:30.

Entry to the match at Legacy will be free of charge. The club will offer ticket exchanges for an upcoming men's game (dates to be determined later) for anybody who bought a ticket to the W League home finale.

Wednesday night’s match was supposed to be the annual K9s at Keyworth Night to benefit the Michigan Humane Society, but the initiative has now been canceled.

DCFC and Cleveland (last place on three points) previously met twice this season, with DCFC winning 1-0 on June 14 and 2-0 on May 24. DCFC wraps its season on Saturday, away at AFC Ann Arbor.

