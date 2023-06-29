Detroit City FC women blanks Cleveland Force SC in home away from home

A change in venue didn't change anything for the Detroit City FC women's team when it comes to facing Cleveland Force SC.

Detroit City FC moved indoors Wednesday night, carving out a 1-0 victory over Cleveland Force SC at Legacy Center Sports Complex in Brighton — its third victory in as many tries this season against the Ohio outfit.

The match was moved from Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck because of poor air quality in Metro Detroit caused by the lingering haze from Canadian wildfires.

Kayla Addison scored Le Rouge's lone goal, coming in the 17th minute in the first half on an assist from Adelle Francis. The defense made the lead stick, as DCFC bounced back in its first match in 11 days following a 5-0 loss to Flint City AFC.

DCFC closes its season Saturday against AFC Ann Arbor at Ann Arbor Pioneer High School's Hollway Field. The match begins at 7 p.m.