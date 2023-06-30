Detroit City FC signs midfielder to longest deal in club history

Hamtramck — Detroit City FC on Friday signed midfielder Dominic Gasso to the longest deal in club history, inking the 19-year-old academy signing to a four-and-a-half-year deal that runs through the end of the 2027 season.

According to a release from the club, Gasso’s first two and a half years (through the end of 2025) are guaranteed. The two remaining years each carry a team option.

“He just deserves it,” DCFC head coach Trevor James said. “He’s worked hard…so we thought it would be fair to get him to get his mindset on the next couple of seasons. He knows where he’s got a home and he doesn’t have much to worry about, ‘What am I doing next year?’ and that sort of thing.”

That marks two votes of confidence in the last month for Gasso, the club’s first academy signing, who’s seen an opportunity open in front of him following the trade of young midfielder Tommy McCabe to FC Tulsa, which will receive a visit from City on Friday night.

“We spoke over the months about how hard he needs to work and get himself involved with the 18, and can he get on the field? Can he get playing time? And he’s done that,” James said. “He’s done well when he’s come on and he’s not looked out of place. … His development has been good this year, and hopefully carries on.”

Gasso signed with DCFC last season on an academy contract but saw just 20 minutes of playing time in 2022. He got off to a similarly quiet start in 2023 but got his chance to stay on the field when he subbed on for Abdoulaye Diop in the second half of McCabe’s final game with DCFC on May 27, a 1-0 win over Birmingham Legion.

“Ever since last year, it was pretty cool seeing him grow, just with his maturity,” center back Michael Bryant said. “Like, the Birmingham game this year, I was so impressed when he came in. That game was very, very tough and a tough team. He came in and was just so calm playing the ball, and that’s kind of what we need with (Diop) out right now.”

The longest contract prior to Gasso’s was the three-year deal signed by forward Connor Rutz this offseason. James said the Gasso deal was not only a mile marker for the player signing the deal, but also the club itself.

“It’s the first signing from the academy to a pro contract with the club, so that’s great,” James said. “That obviously gives (the academy players) something to see, and one or two of them trained with us today, and it’s something that they can reach.

“They can see that Dom has…gone the academy route and then into the pros. It’s feasible that we’ll get one or two more come through, and that obviously helps us develop the club.”

