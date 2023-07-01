DCFC W League team routs AFC Ann Arbor in season finale

Detroit News staff

Detroit City FC's United Soccer League W League team won its season finale Saturday night, 6-0, over host AFC Ann Arbor.

DCFC finished its season with 18 points, in third place in the Great Lakes Division and one point out of a playoff spot.

Avery Peters (10th minute), Sydney Blomquist (20th) and Kayla Addison (29th) scored for DCFC (5-4-3) in the first half, and Melanie Moore (40th) and Adelle Francis (72nd) scored in the second half. Madison Duncan also posted a goal for DCFC.

Deighton Warner posted the shutout in goal.

AFC Ann Arbor finished 4-6-2, in fifth place in the Great Lakes Division.